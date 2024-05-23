Dos Pueblos celebrates six student-athletes moving to the next level
GOELTA, Calif. - Six more Dos Pueblos High School student-athletes will play their respective sports at four-year colleges.
DP hosted a signing celebration on campus on Thursday.
Micah Goss will play volleyball at UC Irvine.
Justine Katz signs with Carnegie Mellon for basketball.
Water polo goalie Reggie Robles is headed to Fordham.
Siugger Jesse Di Maggio signs with Westmont College.
Wrestlers Shaun Vague and Victoria Bernard will compete at Simpson University and Baldwin Wallace University respectively.