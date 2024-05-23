Skip to Content
Dos Pueblos celebrates six student-athletes moving to the next level

6 student-athletes were honored in a signing ceremony at Dos Pueblos High School.
Published 3:32 pm

GOELTA, Calif. - Six more Dos Pueblos High School student-athletes will play their respective sports at four-year colleges.

DP hosted a signing celebration on campus on Thursday.

Micah Goss will play volleyball at UC Irvine.

Justine Katz signs with Carnegie Mellon for basketball.

Water polo goalie Reggie Robles is headed to Fordham.

Siugger Jesse Di Maggio signs with Westmont College.

Wrestlers Shaun Vague and Victoria Bernard will compete at Simpson University and Baldwin Wallace University respectively.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

