Several injured passengers on turbulence-hit Singapore flight need spinal surgery, hospital says

BANGKOK (AP) — A Bangkok hospital says several of the more seriously injured people who were on the Singapore Airlines flight that hit severe turbulence will need spinal surgery. A public relations officer for Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, which has treated more than 100 people hurt in the incident, says that other local hospitals have been asked to lend their best specialists to assist in the treatments. Twenty people remained in intensive care and a 73-year-old British man died after the Boeing 777, which was flying from London’s Heathrow airport to Singapore, suddenly descended sharply after hitting the turbulence over the Andaman Sea on Tuesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.