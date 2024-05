Several local softball teams advance to CIF-Central Section title games

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Four local high schools will play for CIF-Central Section softball championships this weekend including an all-local final in division 4.

Here are the semifinal results involving local teams.

CIF-CS Division 2

St. Joseph 10, Clovis West 2

St. Joe vs Monache in championship game on Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Fresno State

CIF-CS Division 4

Mission Prep 2, Kerman 0

Pioneer Valley 8, Orange Cove 3

MP vs PV on Saturday 1 p.m. at Fresno State

CIF-CS Division 5

Porterville 4, Orcutt Academy 3

CIF-CS Division 6

Nipomo 14, Riverdale 0

Nipomo vs Avenal on Friday, 4:30 p.m. at Fresno State