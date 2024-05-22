Local high school golfers wrap up terrific season

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - The high school boys golf season has ended for several elite local players.

San Marcos finished fifth at the SCGA Team Championships at Los Serranos Golf Club with a score of 12-over par 382.

Torrey Pines was first at 17-under par followed by Oaks Christian (-11) and Classical Academy (-3).

The top three teams advance to next week's State Championships.

Individually none of our local players were able to crack the top nine which was required to advance to the State Championships.

The closest was Santa Ynez standout Von Gordon who finished with a 3-under par 71 missing the cut by one shot.

San Marcos senior Shams Jahangir-Arshad tied for 29th at 1-under par 73.

Jason Stitt of San Luis Obispo shot a 2-over par 76 and tied for 59th.

Three San Marcos players, Austin Downing, Jeffrey Forster and Andy Keenan shot 3-over par 77.

Himmat Singh, also from San Marcos, was right behind them at 4-over par.

Dos Pueblos junior Teddy Vigna tied for 85th at 5-over par 79.