Atascadero wins another road playoff game to advance to CIF-CS Division 2 baseball finals

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Atascadero Greyhounds sure travel well.

Atascadero won at St. Joseph 9-7 in a CIF-Central Section Division 2 semifinal.

It's the third straight road playoff win for the 9th seeded Greyhounds who won last week at Lompoc and at Cabrillo.

Atascadero will meet 2nd seed Bakersfield Christian in Friday's final at Valley Strong Ballpark in Visalia at 7:30 p.m.

The Greyhounds scored two runs in the top of the first on two RBI from Damon Mitchell on a force out.

He beat the throw to first to avoid a double play and Jarom Damery and Drew Cappel both scored on the play.

Atascadero scored 4 more runs in the top of the fourth to grab a 6-1 lead against the Knights.

Damery had a 2-run double in that inning while Jack Thompson added an run-scoring single.

Dominik Hernandez homered and drove in four runs for the Knights.

Atascadero improves to 20-10 on the year entering Friday's final.