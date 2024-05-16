Samarkand repeats as champions in Cybercycle Challenge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Samarkand put the pedal to the medal once again as they make it back-to-back titles in the national Cybercyle Challenge.

The Santa Barbara retirement community of Samarkand had almost 80 residents and staff workers ride stationary bikes and they finished in first place out of 217 teams nationwide.

The competition used an NCAA Basketball format with a Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final Four and the last two teams alive were Samarkand and one from Dallas, Texas.

The winning margin was just 17 miles.

In 48 hours Samarkand pedaled 1,485 miles to pull out the win.

They are already talking about going for a Threepeat!