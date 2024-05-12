Bremner throws a gem as UCSB completes 3-game sweep over Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tyler Bremner pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts as UCSB swept Cal State Bakersfield 7-1.

The Gauchos have now won 18 straight games over the Roadrunners.

UCSB improves to 20-4 in the Big West as they keep their two game lead over UC Irvine with six league games remaining for both teams.

Bremner is now 10-0 on the year after holding Bakersfield to one run and 4 hits. He did not walk anyone.

Leading 2-0 the Gauchos broke the game open with a 5-run eighth inning.

Zander Darby and LeTrey McColloum each had three hits while Justin Trimble drove in 2 runs.

UCSB has won 7 straight games overall as they improve to 35-12 on the year.

The Gauchos host Saint Mary's on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m in the Gauchos final nonconference game of the regular season.