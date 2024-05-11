Skip to Content
Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes” puts the spotlight on Dos Pueblos High School talent

GOLETA, Calif.-"Anything Goes" opened this week at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta.

The show includes the Cole Porter classics; "I Get A Kick Out Of You," " You're The Top" and "Anything Goes."

Parents, students and friends enjoyed Saturday's matinee.

The Dos Pueblos Theatre Company show is directed by Emily Libera.

More than a dozen musicians make up the band in the Orchestra Pit.

"Anything Goes" runs through next week with shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

For more information visit https://dptheatrecompany.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

