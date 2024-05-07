SB Athletic Round Table hosts final luncheon of the school year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table wrapped up its weekly luncheons at Harry's for this school year but not before handing out four more awards.

The Female Athlete of the Week is Lily Carrick from Santa Barbara City College.

The Australian freshman led the Vaqueros to the program's first-ever state title in Swim and Dive.

She set a state record in the 400 individual medley with a time of 4:29:59.

Carrick, who is a water polo player, was also second in the 500 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle.

She also swam on four winning relay teams.

The Male Athlete of the Week is San Marcos High School senior golfer Shams Jahangir-Arshad.

The Oregon-commit won the Channel League Individual Championship in a record-fashion 13-under par, good for a 9 shot victory.

The Santa Barbara City College Scholar-Athlete of the Year was presented to men's volleyball player Troy Fitzgerald who is headed to play for Vanguard.

The Westmont College Scholar-Athlete of the Year is volleyball player Phoebe Minch who just graduated over the weekend.

This was the final luncheon as president for Alison Bernal who served for the past two years.

Brian Cornet takes over next school year.