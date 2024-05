SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After scoring 15 runs in a first round playoff win last week, San Marcos was shutout by Paraclete star pitcher Jamie Sencion.

The NCAA Division 1 Fairleigh Dickinson-commit struck out the first seven batters she faced as the Spirits won 3-0 in a CIF-SS Division 4 second round playoff game.

Sencion pitched a complete game 2-hitter and struck out 13.

The Royals end the season 15-8.