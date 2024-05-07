Skip to Content
Big second quarter leads DP Lacrosse to CIF-SS Quarterfinal win

DP. LACROSSE.00_00_44_04.Still001
Dos Pueblos beats University 14-7 to advance to CIF-SS D3 semifinals
By
Published 12:07 am

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos makes program history with a 14-7 CIF-SS Division 3 quarterfinal win over University in boys lacrosse.

It's the first time the Chargers have advanced to the final four of the playoffs and DP will next host Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the semifinals.

Daniel Finneran scored all 4 of his goals in the second quarter as DP took control of the game.

Trailing 3-2 after one quarter, The Chargers outscored University 8-1 to lead 10-4 at halftime.

Finneran scored two quick goals to tie the game at 4.

Gus Miller scored the go-ahead goal at 5-4 and DP kept the foot on the gas.

After Orion Prewarski scored to make it 6-4, Daniel Finneran tallied two more goals.

Parker Bentley and Miller finished off the scoring before the half.

DP moves to 13-2 on the season.

