Bremner & Durfee lead UCSB to rare sweep of Fullerton as Gauchos move to 17-0 at home

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB continues to clean up at home after sweeping Cal State Fullerton for the first time since 1986.

Tyler Bremner pitched 8 innings of 2-hit shutout ball and Brendan Durfee homered and drove in three runs as the Gauchos blanked the Titans 4-0.

UCSB is now 17-0 this year at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium which extends the longest current home win streak in NCAA Division 1 Baseball.

Durfee drilled a lead-off home run for the Gauchos to right-center field to start his big day at the plate.

The transfer from DIII Cal Lutheran added an RBI infield-single in the second inning and a run-scoring double in the fourth.

Durfee's 3-hit day gives him a team-leading .335 batting average.

Bremner improved to 8-0 on the year as dominated the Titans.

He walked just one batter and struck out 7 including the side in the fifth inning.

UCSB is 14-4 in the Big West and remains in a three-way tie for first place with UC Irvine and CS Northridge.

The Gauchos are 28-11 overall and will play at Cal Baptist on Tuesday in Riverside before returning home for a weekend series against defending Big West champion UC San Diego starting Friday at 4:35 p.m.