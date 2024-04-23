San Marcos boys tennis serves up singles and doubles titles in Channel League

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Everywhere you turned there was a San Marcos High School boys tennis player with a shot at a title.

The San Marcos doubles team of Matthew Chung and Shea Suzuki defeated fellow Royals doubles team Spencer Bauer and Henry Challen 6-0, 6-1 to capture the championship.

The Channel League Individual Singles title goes to San Marcos senior Jed Greenwald who outlasted teammate Carter Cotich in a three-set tiebreaker 1-6, 7-5, (10-5).

All of the players mentioned advance to CIF-SS Sectional Tournament