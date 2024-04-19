Skip to Content
Montecito Union School students sing at Knott’s Berry Farm

Montecito Union School chorus performed at Knott's Berry Farm
BUENA PARK, Calif. - It was a day of sings and screams for some Montecito Union School students.

They sang several songs at Knott's Berry Farm and then spent the rest of the afternoon enjoying thrill rides at the theme park.

Dozens of students have spent most of this school year attending chorus three mornings a week before their regular classes begin for the day.

They have had several local performances building up to this trip to Knott's.

Chorus is led by Pam Herzog and Ron Zecher.

Mike Klan

