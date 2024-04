Last fall the Dons won their first State Championship in program history with UCLA-bound runner Andreas Dybdahl leading the way for Santa Barbara.

'Coach P' will be honored Saturday, June 15, 2024 in Fresno.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Dons coach Olivia Perdices has been named CCC California State Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year.

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.