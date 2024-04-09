Golfers follow the sun. Now they are paying closer attention how to protect themselves from it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Golfers are in the sun as much if not more than players in other sports. It can be as many as eight hours a day. And there is renewed emphasis on protecting their skin. Camilo Villegas has been using an app to analyze sunscreen ingredients. At one point he was trying three brands of sunscreen on different parts of his body. Stewart Cink took greater care after he had a basal cell carcinoma removed from his face. On the LPGA Tour, Stephanie Kyriacou is a big proponent of sleeves made of high-tech fabric that blocks out 98% of sun rays.

