Person comes forward to claim $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials say a person with a ticket matching all six Powerball numbers in Saturday’s $1.3 billion jackpot has come forward to claim the prize. The Oregon Lottery said in a statement that the ticket holder came forward on Monday and that the ticket was purchased at a Plaid Pantry convenience store in northeast Portland. Oregon Lottery says it’s working with the person in a process that involves security measures and vetting that will take time before a winner is announced. Oregon Lottery says the prize is the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history and the eighth largest among U.S. jackpot games.

