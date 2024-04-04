NY is state demanding more information on Trump’s $175 million appeal bond in civil fraud case

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state lawyers are demanding more information on the bona fides of the $175 million bond that former President Donald Trump posted to block the imminent collection of a huge civil fraud judgment. State Attorney General Letitia James’ office filed papers giving Trump’s lawyers or the bond underwriter 10 days to “justify” the bond. That essentially means showing that the company can make good, and it could mean disclosing more about the collateral Trump provided. Trump lawyer Christopher Kise says the attorney general is embarking on what he calls “yet another witch hunt!”

