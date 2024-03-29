Skip to Content
Mother says she wants justice after teen son is killed during police chase in Mississippi

Published 12:56 pm

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mother says she wants justice after her 17-year-old son died when a police SUV ran over him in the Mississippi Delta. Kaychia Calvert says Kadarius Smith and one of his cousins were out walking March 21 when the Leland Police Department vehicle chased them and struck Smith. He was an 11th grader who played basketball. Leland city attorney Josh Bogen says officers were responding to a call about an assault and it was an accident that Smith was struck by the vehicle. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump says the officer should be fired and the department should release police camera footage.

