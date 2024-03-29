A big airline is relaxing its pet policy to let owners bring the companion and a rolling carry-on

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is easing a restriction in its pet policy. For years, people with a small pet could only bring one other thing into the cabin — a small personal item that fits under their seat. American confirmed Friday that people with pets can now bring a personal item or a regular carry-on bag that fits in the overhead bin. Gary Leff, a travel blogger who first wrote about the change, thinks it might discourage people from falsely claiming that their pet is a service animal just to avoid the rule against carry-on bags.

