Trader Joe’s upped the price of its bananas for the first time in decades. Here’s why
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — It may not be too “appeeling,” but the price of some bananas are rising by a few cents. Trader Joe’s recently upped the price to 23 cents for a single banana, marking a 4-cent — or 21% — increase from the grocer’s previous going rate for the fruit that remained unchanged for over 20 years. In contrast to other foods more heavily impacted by inflation, bananas have stayed relatively affordable over time — with average global prices never exceeding more than about 80 cents per pound (0.45 kilograms). Still, banana prices have seen some jumps in recent years.