Police investigate death of girl whose body was found in pipe after swimming at a Texas hotel

HOUSTON (AP) — Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found inside a large pipe for a lazy river at a Houston hotel where she’d been swimming with her family. Aliyah Jaico’s death Saturday has been ruled an accidental drowning by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Her autopsy report is pending. A lawsuit filed Monday by her mother against the hotel alleges that Aliyah was sucked into an unsecured opening in the pool’s flow system. Police said the girl was found “inside a large pipe in the pool area” and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

