Russia’s Foreign Ministry says Spanish reporter denied a visa was invited to stay

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry says it issued the necessary documents for a Spanish journalist to stay in the country although the reporter claims he was forced to leave because his visa was not renewed. Xavier Colas of the newspaper El Mundo is the latest foreign journalist to have left Russia after visas were not continued. The cases come amid a crackdown on media that has intensified since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Colas said he was forced to leave Russia on Wednesday, a day after authorities refused to renew the visa.

