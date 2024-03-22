George Santos says he’ll ditch GOP, run as independent, in bid to return to Congress after expulsion

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York says he is leaving the Republican Party and will run as an independent in a bid to return to Congress, after having been expelled while facing federal fraud charges. Santos made the announcement Friday in a social media posting that criticized the GOP-controlled House of Representatives for approving a $1.2 trillion spending package. Santos had been mounting a primary challenge to Republican Rep. Nick LaLota in eastern Long Island. LaLota and other New York Republicans criticized Santos when he entered the race and again on Friday. Santos has pleaded not guilty to charges including using campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses.

