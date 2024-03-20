Old Spanish Days kicks off events leading up to the 100th Fiesta celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The most celebrated event of the year in Santa Barbara, Old Spanish Days, turns 100 years old this year. Events are already set on the calendar for festivities leading up to, and including, the nearly week-long activities.

This morning, the Old Spanish Days Board of Directors and the Lobero Theatre are teaming up on announcements including the upcoming competitions for Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

Some of the key events ahead are:

April 6 Spirit & Jr. Spirit of Fiesta Audition

Spirit & Jr. Spirit of Fiesta Audition May 4 La Primavera

La Primavera June 20 Fiesta Ranchera

Fiesta Ranchera July 13 Fiesta Fashion Sale (Formerly known as the Costume Sale) 9am at Carriage Museum

Fiesta Fashion Sale (Formerly known as the Costume Sale) 9am at Carriage Museum July 27 Los Niños de las Flores Garden Party

Los Niños de las Flores Garden Party July 28 La Recepción del Presidente

“As one of Southern Santa Barbara Counties largest all working volunteer board of directors, we could not continue to plan and execute such large free and fundraising events without hundreds if not thousands of board and volunteer hours,” said El Presidente Brian Schwabecher.

Old Spanish Days takes place Wednesday July 31 - Aug. 4.

For more information go to: Old Spanish Days

