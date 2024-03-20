Brunner homers but DP can’t hold on to late lead in loss to Rio Mesa

GOLETA, Calif. - Anastasia Brunner belted a leadoff home run for Dos Pueblos but the Chargers could not quite get to the finish line in a 5-2 loss to softball powerhouse Rio Mesa.

The Spartans scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh inning to move to 6-0 in the Channel League and 12-1 on the season.

Sarah Coccillos ripped a go-ahead 2-run homer as part of five straight hits for the Spartans in that final inning.

DP falls to 5-2 in league and 7-6 overall.

Indiana University-commit Jasmine Reyes pitched a complete game for the Spartans.

She allowed 2 runs and struck out 11.

Brunner's home run gave DP a 1-0 lead until the top of the fourth when Rio Mesa tied it at 1 on an infield grounder.

The Chargers jumped back in front 2-1 on an infield single by pitcher Georgia Wilson.

Same two teams on Friday from Oxnard.