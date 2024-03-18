Soccer success for SBSC over the weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was championship weekend for youth soccer and a few Santa Barbara teams came home with first place trophies.

Santa Barbara Soccer Club girls 2013 won a State Cup in their division.

There were 56 teams in each division and the girls 2013 went 8-0 over this four-week competition.

They scored 26 goals and allowed only five.

Team members are: Hayden Anderson, Grace Callanan, Aubrey Chenoweth Banksia Cunningham, Lexie Dahl, Mia Forkalsrud, Selma Jenkins, Victoria Juarez, Mila Kjensrud, Audrey Kosek, Alexa Ofner, Camilla Oh and Gabriella Oh.

The head coach is former UCSB Gauchos player Fifi Baiden.

SBSC girls 2012 also won a State Cup.

Six boys teams from SBSC also played in the State Cup tournament.