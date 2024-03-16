Ukraine launches far-ranging drone attacks on the final day of Russia’s presidential vote

Ukraine has launched a massive new wave of drone attacks as Russians cast ballots on the final day of a presidential vote set to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule for another six years. The Russian Defense Ministry reported downing 35 Ukrainian drones early Sunday, including five in the Moscow region. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage. The ministry said two more drones were shot down over the Kaluga region just south of the Russian capital and the Yaroslavl region northeast of Moscow. As the war drags into a third year, Russian forces have made incremental gains along the front line, while Ukraine has fought back with drone attacks deep inside Russia and cross-border raids.

