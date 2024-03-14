US sanctions three Israeli West Bank settlers and their outposts for violence against Palestinians
By FATIMA HUSSEIN, MATTHEW LEE and JULIA FRANKEL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a group of three extremist Israeli West Bank settlers who are accused of harassing and attacking Palestinians in an attempt to pressure them to leave their land. The announcement comes at a time of increasing friction between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose far-right government has reacted angrily to previous sanctions. The sanctions’ immediate impact is unclear as it is uncertain if any of the settlers or their farms have assets in U.S. jurisdictions. Nine people and their properties have been sanctioned under a new executive order targeting West Bank settlers.