Cold shooting costs Cal Poly in quarterfinal game at Big West Tournament

HENDERSON, Calif. - Cal Poly shot less than 28 percent from the field including just 5-of-21 from three-point distance in a 56-48 loss to UC Davis in a Big West quarterfinal game.

The Mustangs finish the season 17-13.

Ania McNicholas scored 17 points for the Mustangs while Siera Lichtie added 10 points.

Cal Poly led once in the game at 3-2.

They trailed 13-6 after the first quarter and were down 28-18 at the half.

The Mustangs got as close as 52-48 on a Mary Carter basket with :31 seconds to play in the game but the Aggies were able to hold on and advance to the semifinals where they will play top-seed Hawai'i.

Tova Sabel led the Aggies with 17 points.