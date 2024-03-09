Skip to Content
ap-national-news

A decade since the Chibok abduction, more than 1,400 Nigerian students have been kidnapped

By
Published 1:58 pm

By TAIWO ADEBAYO
Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — What seemed like an aberration a decade ago when militants kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in Nigeria’s Chibok community has become a recurring horror in the country. Since then, the number of students abducted has risen to more than 1,400. The kidnapping of more than 300 students in two incidents this week in northwestern Nigeria were the latest such attacks.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content