Evidence of traumatic brain injury in shooter who killed 18 in deadliest shooting in Maine history

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Robert Card, an Army reservist who shot and killed 18 people in Maine last year, had significant evidence of traumatic brain injuries. That’s according to a brain tissue analysis by researchers from Boston University that was released by Card’s family Wednesday. Card had been an instructor at an Army hand grenade training range, where it is believed he was exposed to thousands of low-level blasts. Army officials will testify Thursday before a special commission investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

