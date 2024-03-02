Medical incident likely led to SUV crashing into Walmart store, authorities say

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A driver who crashed her sport-utility vehicle into a Walmart store in suburban Detroit was likely having a health incident at the time. That’s the update from authorities in Canton Township, a day after the driver and four other people were injured. The injuries were not life-threatening. Shoppers were stunned when the Jeep crashed into the store near the pharmacy department Friday and stopped after roughly 45 feet. Merchandise and broken shelves were scattered on the floor. The store was open again Saturday after a cleanup and removal of the vehicle.

