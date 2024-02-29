Texas prosecutor is fined for allowing murder charges against a woman who self-managed an abortion

A Texas prosecutor whose office filed murder charges against a woman who self-managed an abortion has been disciplined and fined. The case sparked outrage when an assistant in Starr County District Attorney Gocha Ramirez’s office filed the charges in 2022. Under the law of Texas and other states, women are not to be prosecuted for seeking abortions. Ramirez dropped the charges within days. Ramirez agreed with the State Bar of Texas on the punishment, which comes with a probated law license suspension and requires him to pay a $1,250 fine.

