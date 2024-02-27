Florida lawmaker pulls bill on wrongful death of unborn children after Alabama IVF ruling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida bill to allow people to file wrongful death lawsuits over the death of a fetus is being shelved because of the political fallout from an Alabama Supreme Court decision that frozen embryos are legally protected children. Republican Sen. Erin Grall decided not to proceed with her bill on Monday after last week’s Alabama ruling. Opponents have raised questions about whether the legislation could be used to grant personhood to embryos. Grall tried to ease fears by changing the bill language to ensure it didn’t include frozen embryos. Her language defined unborn child as “a member of the species Homo sapiens, at any stage of development, who is carried in the womb.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.