Gauchos win series at Sacramento State as they pound Hornets 12-0 as

Gauchos win series at Sacramento State behind impressive hitting and pitching
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - UCSB claimed the 3-game series with a dominant performance in the rubber game with the Sacramento State Hornets.

Ryan Gallagher pitched 5 innings of 1-hit shutout ball while striking out 7 batters in a 12-0 win as the Gauchos took two of three at Sacramento State.

Three relievers Hudson Barrett, Cole Tryba and AJ Krodel combined for 4 hitless innings as UCSB improved to 3-3.

On the offensive side UCSB clubbed three home runs courtesy of Ivan Brethowr, Justin Trimble and Nick Putnam.

UCSB plays at Pepperdine on Tuesday, February 27.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

