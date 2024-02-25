Gauchos win series at Sacramento State as they pound Hornets 12-0 as

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - UCSB claimed the 3-game series with a dominant performance in the rubber game with the Sacramento State Hornets.

Ryan Gallagher pitched 5 innings of 1-hit shutout ball while striking out 7 batters in a 12-0 win as the Gauchos took two of three at Sacramento State.

Three relievers Hudson Barrett, Cole Tryba and AJ Krodel combined for 4 hitless innings as UCSB improved to 3-3.

On the offensive side UCSB clubbed three home runs courtesy of Ivan Brethowr, Justin Trimble and Nick Putnam.

UCSB plays at Pepperdine on Tuesday, February 27.