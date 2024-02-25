CIF-State Playoff brackets announced: All local boys teams hit road, St Joe girls home
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The CIF-State basketball playoffs begin this week and most of our local teams will be traveling to first round games as expected.
Here are the first round match-ups:
Boys Open Division Wednesday, February 28
St. Joseph(6) at Sierra Canyon(3)
Boys Division 2 Tuesday, February 27
St. Bonaventure(13) at La Costa Canyon(4)
Boys Division 3 Tuesday, February 27
Santa Barbara(9) at San Marcos(9) (San Diego)
Boys Division 4 Tuesday, February 27
Mission Prep(14) at Diamond Ranch(3)
Dunn(16) at Chatsworth(1)
Girls Division 1 Tuesday, February 27
Buena Park(15) at St. Joseph(2)
Girls Division 3 Tuesday, February 27
Canyon(13) at Morro Bay(4)
Girls Division 4 Tuesday, February 27
Santa Paula(13) at Grossmont(4)
For Ventura County schools just outside of our viewing area, Thousand Oaks boys are the #2 seed in Division 2 and will host Serra.
Newbury Park girls are the top-seed in Division 4 and will host Colton.
Oak Park girls are the #1 seed in Division 2 and will host Bonita Vista.
All of these games are Tuesday, February 27.