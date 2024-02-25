Skip to Content
CIF-State Playoff brackets announced: All local boys teams hit road, St Joe girls home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The CIF-State basketball playoffs begin this week and most of our local teams will be traveling to first round games as expected.

Here are the first round match-ups:

Boys Open Division Wednesday, February 28

St. Joseph(6) at Sierra Canyon(3)

Boys Division 2 Tuesday, February 27

St. Bonaventure(13) at La Costa Canyon(4)

Boys Division 3 Tuesday, February 27

Santa Barbara(9) at San Marcos(9) (San Diego)

Boys Division 4 Tuesday, February 27

Mission Prep(14) at Diamond Ranch(3)

Dunn(16) at Chatsworth(1)

Girls Division 1 Tuesday, February 27

Buena Park(15) at St. Joseph(2)

Girls Division 3 Tuesday, February 27

Canyon(13) at Morro Bay(4)

Girls Division 4 Tuesday, February 27

Santa Paula(13) at Grossmont(4)

For Ventura County schools just outside of our viewing area, Thousand Oaks boys are the #2 seed in Division 2 and will host Serra.

Newbury Park girls are the top-seed in Division 4 and will host Colton.

Oak Park girls are the #1 seed in Division 2 and will host Bonita Vista.

All of these games are Tuesday, February 27.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

