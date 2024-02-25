At least 15 Catholic worshippers were killed in an attack during a service in northern Burkina Faso

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Catholic church officials in Burkina Faso say that at least 15 worshippers have been killed in a village when gunmen attacked a community as they gathered for prayers in the country’s conflict-hit northern region. A church official said that the violence in the village of Essakane on Sunday was a “terrorist attack” that left 12 of the Catholic faithful dead at the scene. Three others died later as they were being treated for their wounds. No further details were provided about the attack. And no group has claimed responsibility for it. But suspicion fell on jihadis who have frequently attacked remote communities and security forces especially in the northern region.

