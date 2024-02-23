Ukraine marks two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion as troops face challenges on front line

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is marking two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion with a somber mood hanging over the country. Foreign dignitaries and officials are expected to arrive Saturday in the capital, Kyiv, to express ongoing support for the nation as it enters its third year of war. On the battlefield, Ukrainian troops are running low on ammunition as they hope for further Western aid. The anniversary comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacked top military commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi, replacing him with Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, marking the most significant shakeup of top brass since the full-scale invasion.

