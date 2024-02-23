Alabama IVF ruling puts spotlight on state plans for tax breaks and child support for fetuses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos are legally protected children is highlighting how support for the idea that a fetus should have the same rights as a person underpins far less dramatic laws and proposals from abortion foes across the U.S. Lawmakers in at least six states have proposals to allow women to seek child support back to conception. Lawmakers in four states have proposals to allow prospective parents to claim a state income tax deduction for dependent children before birth. Georgia already does both, and Utah enacted a pregnancy tax break last year. Abortion opponents have long sought constitutional protections for embryos and fetuses, and even limited proposals are being seen in that light.

By JOHN HANNA and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

