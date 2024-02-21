Spain’s prime minister meets with Morocco’s king and discusses migration and the Israel-Hamas war
By SAM METZ
Associated Press
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Spain’s prime minister has visited Morocco as the two nations reckon with a spike in migration to the Canary Islands and a Europe-wide debate and protests about agricultural regulations and imports. The neighboring countries maintain close business and political ties as Moroccans make up the single largest foreign community in Spain. The European country Spain serves as Morocco’s largest foreign investor. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met with King Mohammed VI on Wednesday.