Family friend of Texas girl Audrii Cunningham facing charges in 11-year-old’s death, prosecutor says

Authorities say they are set to file a murder charge against a man after the body of an 11-year-old girl was recovered from a Texas river. Sheriff Byron Lyons in Polk County, Texas, said Tuesday that divers recovered the body of Audrii Cunningham from the Trinity River north of Houston. The girl’s family in nearby Livingston reported her missing last Thursday. Authorities say an arrest warrant is being prepared for Don Steven McDougal on a recommended charge of capital murder. They said he’s a friend of the girl’s father and lived in a camper on the family property. McDougal is already in custody on an unrelated charge.

