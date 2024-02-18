Police called to investigate alleged LGBTQ+ propaganda at Russian ‘My Little Pony’ convention

Organizers say police in Moscow were called to investigate alleged LGBTQ+ propaganda at a fan event dedicated to the cartoon series “My Little Pony.” The Mi Amore convention was closed by organizers early Saturday after officers arrived at the venue in the Russian capital, despite police being unable to find evidence of illegal activity. Event organizers wrote on Russian social media site VK on Sunday that: “Police received a complaint claiming that our event promoted non-traditional relationships and related symbols, adult content for minors, and general horror and darkness.” The convention features an animated horse with a mane styled in the colors of the Russian flag as its logo.

By The Associated Press

