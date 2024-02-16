West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t run for president in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has said he is not running for president, according to his spokesman Jon Kott. Manchin announced his decision in a speech Friday at West Virginia University. The centrist Democrat who often bucked his party’s leadership had been considering a run for the presidency and had said he thought it would be clear by March if there was a path for a third-party candidate this year. Manchin is not running for reelection in 2024. His Senate seat in a heavily Republican state is expected to be a prime pickup opportunity for the GOP.

By STEVE PEOPLES and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

