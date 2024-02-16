Prosecutors drop domestic violence charge against Boston Bruins’ Milan Lucic

BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a domestic violence charge against Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic, saying the decision by his wife to invoke marital privilege made it impossible for them to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt. They said Friday that after his wife opted not to testify, their motion to admit 911 call information into evidence was denied, effectively ending their court case. The member of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup championship team had been arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member, which carries a maximum penalty of 2½ years in prison.

