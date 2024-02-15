Skip to Content
News

CALM: Mental health agency seeks more staff as childhood trauma rises throughout Santa Barbara County

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 8:29 am
Published 8:11 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Over 50 years ago, Claire Mills gathered a group of her friends in Santa Barbara.

Together, they started what is now called CALM, a nonprofit focused on preventing child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

CALM's mission is to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout the county.

But most of their work is focused on prevention by supporting families so that trauma never occurs.

In 2021, CALM received a $75,000 grant from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara to provide School-Based Mental Health Services.

This grant helped CALM provide more than 25,000 unique therapy services in 2022, representing a 25 percent increase over the prior year.

But leaders of CALM believe childhood trauma has risen sharply in recent years.

The organization has seen a 60 percent increase in demand for mental health counseling since the pandemic.

Through prevention and early intervention, CALM hopes to increase resiliency and decrease the need for costly long-term mental health care.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content