CALM: Mental health agency seeks more staff as childhood trauma rises throughout Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Over 50 years ago, Claire Mills gathered a group of her friends in Santa Barbara.

Together, they started what is now called CALM, a nonprofit focused on preventing child abuse in Santa Barbara County.

CALM's mission is to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout the county.

But most of their work is focused on prevention by supporting families so that trauma never occurs.

In 2021, CALM received a $75,000 grant from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara to provide School-Based Mental Health Services.

This grant helped CALM provide more than 25,000 unique therapy services in 2022, representing a 25 percent increase over the prior year.

But leaders of CALM believe childhood trauma has risen sharply in recent years.

The organization has seen a 60 percent increase in demand for mental health counseling since the pandemic.

Through prevention and early intervention, CALM hopes to increase resiliency and decrease the need for costly long-term mental health care.