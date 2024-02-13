Shop Ahoy! Ventura grocery program hoping to reach Santa Barbara to help seniors in need

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Shop Ahoy is a non-profit, volunteer based weekly grocery shopping and delivery service for homebound seniors and disabled adults in Ventura County.

Shop Ahoy's purpose is to assist clients to remain living independently in their homes by providing their necessary weekly groceries.

Volunteers shop and deliver groceries to our clients from local Vons stores throughout the county.

The organization currently serves the communities of Camarillo, Mission Oaks, Newbury Park, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Santa Paula, Saticoy, Simi Valley, Somis, Thousand Oaks, Ventura, and Westlake.

Leaders of the organization are hoping to expand its services to Santa Barbara.

Clients have found that Shop Ahoy will provide them with their personal choices of items they need and enjoy.

Aware that nationwide, a growing segment of the senior population prefers to stay at home as long as possible, Judy Madaj and David Berger developed the Store to Door model for providing groceries to homebound seniors and disabled adults in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1984.

When they moved, they again initiated this service in Portland, Oregon.

Shop Ahoy was launched by them in Ventura County in 1998.