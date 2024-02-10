Excitement goes into overtime as Super Bowl Weekend arrives in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada.- It is almost showtime in Las Vegas and hundreds of thousands of fans have arrived in town to soak in the atmosphere surrounding the biggest football game of the season.

Super Bowl LVIII is just a day away between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Vegas is always packed anyway during a typical Super Bowl weekend but this year the city is expecting an additional 150,000 people with the big game actually being played here for the first time in NFL history.

Over 6,000 media credentials have been issued for the event and ticket prices are not coming down with the cheapest available as of Friday still over eight thousand dollars.