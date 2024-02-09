Israeli airstrikes hit the outskirts of Damascus, Syrian military says

Damascus (AP) — The Syrian military says Israeli airstrikes have hit several sites on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus. Syrian state news agency SANA reported Saturday that the strikes came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. It said air defenses shot down some and those that landed resulted in “some material losses.” Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported three unidentified people killed. The strikes come as tensions across the Middle East grow with the Israel-Hamas war and a drone attack last month that killed three U.S. troops in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border. There was no immediate comment from Israel.

By ALBERT AJI and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD Associated Press

