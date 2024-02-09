AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the latest Pennsylvania House special election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives hangs in the balance in a special election in the Philadelphia suburbs. Tuesday’s election there is the fourth time in a year a vacancy has put the majority up for grabs. The candidates are Democrat Jim Prokopiak and Republican Candace Cabanas. Prokopiak is an attorney from Levittown and has served on the Pennsbury School Board since his election in 2021. Cabanas of Fairless Hills is a political newcomer who has worked in the home health care and hospitality industries. The winner will replace Democrat John Galloway, who was elected to a judgeship.

